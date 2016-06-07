FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ mulls quitting as JGB primary dealer-source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ mulls quitting as JGB primary dealer-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) is considering quitting as a Japanese government bond primary dealer, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

BTMU is core commercial banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest lender. It would be the first major bank to give up the status.

In exchange for the obligation to bid for certain amount of JGBs put on every auction, primary dealers are granted exclusive access to meetings with the Ministry of Finance officials. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.