UPDATE 2-MUFG bank unit set to quit as primary dealer for shrinking JGB market

* Move comes as banks reduce JGB holdings

* Long-term implications for JGB demand are worrying - analyst

* Rival SMFG’s core unit says it not considering such a move

* Mizuho says nothing has been decided on primary dealer status (Recasts and writes through with source and analyst comments)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - The core bank unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said it may withdraw as a primary dealer for Japanese government bonds - the clearest sign yet that the nation’s lenders are shifting away from the market due to the central bank’s negative interest rate policy.

The unit, one of 22 primary dealers, is expected to give up its status in July, added a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move is not expected to have an immediate impact on the JGB market as the central bank is aggressively buying the bonds as part of its monetary policy, but some market watchers said the long-term implications for demand were worrying.

“We might face a big risk when the BOJ no longer buys JGBs as much and when there are fewer financial institutions participating in the bond market,” Hidenori Suezawa, financial market and fiscal analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

He added that other financial institutions, especially foreign firms, could follow suit.

Japanese banks have drastically reduced their JGB holdings since Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda embarked on bold monetary stimulus measures in 2013. The adoption of a negative interest rate in February has pushed yields on most JGBs below zero, further lessening the rationale for lenders to buy the sovereign bonds.

“We are not sure about the wisdom of keeping our primary dealer status when we are reducing JGB holdings,” added a senior official at the core banking unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU).

Sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A MUFG spokesman confirmed that the banking unit was considering the move but declined to comment further.

In exchange for exclusive access to meetings with Ministry of Finance officials, primary dealers have to bid for at least 4 percent of JGBs at every auction.

MUFG has two brokerage units which are also primary dealers. They plan to retain their status, a separate source at MUFG said.

MUFG held 28 trillion yen ($260 billion ) of JGBs at the end of March this year, down from nearly 50 trillion yen three years ago.

Rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said that its core bank was not considering giving up its primary dealer status while a spokeswoman for Mizuho Financial Group said nothing has been decided.

Primary dealers are a group of select financial institutions in a scheme designed to ensure the stability and liquidity of the JGB market. The Japanese government raises about 150 trillion yen annually by issuing bonds to private-sector investors. ($1 = 106.9300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)