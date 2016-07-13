UPDATE 1-Japan rate policy not reason to quit as JGB primary dealer - MUFG exec

* Decision to quit was part of group organisational changes - exec

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Japanese central bank's negative interest rate policy was not the reason for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) quitting as a primary dealer for Japanese government bonds (JGBs), a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Kazuto Uchida, MUFG senior executive in charge of market operations, told reporters the decision by its bank unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, to quit as JGB primary dealer was part of group organisational changes and the idea was floated before the Bank of Japan's decision to introduce negative interest rates earlier this year.

Under the changes, MUFG's brokerage unit, which will remain as JGB primary dealer, will solely handle JGBs and other interest rate-related products and the banking unit will trade currency products.

"For (the banking unit), JGBs are a very important asset and our stance to hold enough JGBs has not changed," Uchida said.

MUFG and other Japanese banks had been major buyers of JGBs before the BOJ launched a massive bond-buying programme three years ago. The central bank's introduction of negative interest rates in February has pushed down yields on many JGBs below zero, meaning investors will incur losses if they keep them to maturity.

The decision by MUFG's banking unit to leave the exclusive club of JGB underwriters has been widely seen as a protest against the central bank's policy.

Uchida said MUFG's commitment to the JGB market would not change, but added the banking unit would buy JGBs only as needed for collateral and regulatory purposes as long as they carried negative yields. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)