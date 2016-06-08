FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MUFG's bank unit set to withdraw as JGB primary dealer in July - source
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

MUFG's bank unit set to withdraw as JGB primary dealer in July - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is expected to give up its role as a primary dealer of Japanese government bonds as early as July, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move by the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reflects a shift by commercial banks away from JGBs in the wake of a negative interest rate policy launched by the Bank of Japan.

The source declined to identified as he was not authorised to speak about the matter to media. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.