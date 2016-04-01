FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ appoints Ayse Zadil
April 1, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ appoints Ayse Zadil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s banking arm, appointed Ayse Zadil as managing director, head of corporates and financial institutions, to its wholly-owned subsidiary Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Turkey.

Zadil will be responsible for business development and new client relationships for MUFG’s Turkish subsidiary as well as its expansion strategy in Turkey, the company said.

Zadil, who joins on April 4, will be based in Istanbul. She joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co and has previously worked with Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

