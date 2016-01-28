UPDATE 1-Japan's MUFG picks Oyamada as chief of core banking unit

* Becoming head of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in April

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) named Deputy President Takashi Oyamada on Thursday to succeed Nobuyuki Hirano as the next president of its core banking unit, likely putting him closer to becoming the chief of the whole group.

Oyamada, 60, had long been seen as a potential successor to Hirano at the banking unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, and is widely expected to succeed him also as MUFG’s president eventually.

The appointment, effective April 1, comes as MUFG, Japan’s biggest banking group by assets, is rapidly diversifying its businesses and geographic reach, partly to offset sluggish domestic loan growth.

In the past five years, MUFG’s total assets have grown by over 40 percent to 290 trillion yen ($2.5 trillion), as it aggressively builds up overseas loans and makes acquisitions, including Thailand’s fifth-largest lender Bank of Ayudhya PCL .

And earlier this month, it agreed to buy a fifth of mid-sized Philippine lender Security Bank Corp for $774 million.

“We would like to continue to actively pursue inorganic opportunities overseas,” Oyamada said at a news conference. “There are opportunities in Asia and the United States as we build up commercial bank businesses overseas,” he said.

Oyamada joined the group in 1979. A graduate of Japan’s top school University of Tokyo, he is known for being soft-spoken and for his gentle manners even toward his subordinates, industry executives who know him said.

Some analysts said it was not yet clear if a new MUFG chief could have as much impact as Hirano has had on the business.

“Mr. Hirano is popular among investors. He is articulate and he has an active stance toward shareholder returns. He is also a swift decision-maker,” said Takashi Miura, banking analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. “I would like to see how his successor as MUFG CEO will keep the stance.” ($1 = 117.3400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)