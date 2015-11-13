Top Japan bank MUFG's H1 profit up 3.6 pct, exceeds own forecast

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Friday net profit rose 3.6 percent for the six months ended in September, driven by gains from its overseas operations and brokerage business.

Japan’s largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 599.3 billion yen ($4.88 billion) for the April-September period, up from 578.7 billion yen a year earlier and above its own forecast of 450 billion yen.

MUFG has the most internationally diversified business portfolio among Japan’s top three banks, offsetting the prolonged weakness in its domestic lending business. Its portfolio includes Thailand’s fifth-largest lender Bank of Ayudhya Pcl and Union Bank of the United States.

For the full year through March 2016, the bank kept its net profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 8 percent from the previous year, and below an average estimate of 1.09 trillion yen in a poll of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, Japan’s second biggest lender Mizuho Financial Group posted an 8.1 percent rise in first-half net profit, while the third largest, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, reported a 19.1 percent drop in net profit for the same period. ($1 = 122.7300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)