FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan bank MUFG's 9-month profit falls 8 pct, hurt by credit costs
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 1, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Japan bank MUFG's 9-month profit falls 8 pct, hurt by credit costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reported on Monday an 8 percent decline in profit for the nine months ended in December, in the absence of windfall gains from bad-loan reserves that boosted the year-earlier results.

Japan’s largest lender by assets said net profit for April-December came in at 852.3 billion yen ($7 billion), down from 927 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank said growth in profit from overseas lending activities made up for tepid credit demand at home for the period.

But the lender’s bottomline was partly hurt by credit costs, in a reversal from the year-earlier period when it booked profits from the release of bad-loan provisions.

MUFG and its rival Japanese banks enjoyed one-time gains in past years after they clawed back part of reserves for bad loans after the risk profile of borrowers improved.

For the full year through March, MUFG kept its net profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 8 percent from the previous year, and below an average estimate of 1.09 trillion yen in a poll of 15 analysts by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 121.3000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.