FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's MUFG says profit fell 8 pct last year, missing analyst estimates
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Japan's MUFG says profit fell 8 pct last year, missing analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday profit fell 8 percent in the last business year, missing analyst estimates, brought down by an increase in provisions for bad loans to the energy sector.

The country’s largest lender by assets reported net profit for the year ended March 31 at 951.4 billion yen ($8.75 billion). That compared with the 1.036 trillion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2017, MUFG forecast profit to fall 10.7 percent to 850 billion yen, versus the 1.037 trillion yen analyst view. ($1 = 108.6800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.