FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
MUFG Q1 profit jumps on sales of equity holdings
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Venezuela
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Business
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Under Trump, more churches offer sanctuary, few seek refuge
U.S.
Under Trump, more churches offer sanctuary, few seek refuge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 3 hours ago

MUFG Q1 profit jumps on sales of equity holdings

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported a 53 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by gains from sales of its equity holdings, although lending remained weak in a low interest rate environment.

Japan's largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 289 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the first quarter ended June, up from 188.9 billion yen a year earlier.

Net interest income, or profits from lending and bond coupons, fell to 462.6 billion yen from 502.1 billion yen.

For the full year through March, MUFG kept its net profit forecast of 950 billion yen, below an average estimate of 974.9 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 110.1800 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.