FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's No.1 bank MUFG's 9-month profit up 18 pct on overseas expansion
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 3, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's No.1 bank MUFG's 9-month profit up 18 pct on overseas expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , Japan’s largest lender by assets, reported an 18 percent rise in nine-month profit, with aggressive overseas expansion offsetting continued weakness in domestic lending.

MUFG, which acquired Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, in 2013, has been faring better than its Japanese rivals due to its larger business activities in the United States and in Asia outside Japan.

The bank said on Tuesday net profit came in at 927 billion yen ($7.9 billion) for the April-December period, up from 785.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank’s profit growth came despite the headwinds Japanese banks are facing after the Bank of Japan’s additional monetary easing pushed down ultra-low interest rates even more.

MUFG owns California-based Union Bank and a roughly 20 percent stake in U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year, but a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters calls for a record 1.03 trillion yen net profit. ($1 = 117.2600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.