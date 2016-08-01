Japan's MUFG Q1 profit skids 32 pct, hit by negative interest rate policy

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest bank, said on Monday its first-quarter profit slid 32 percent, joining global peers in reporting deepening troubles for banks hurt by low interest rates at home and in other major economies.

MUFG said April-June net profit fell to 188.9 billion yen ($1.84 billion) from 277.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That was well below an average estimate of 234.5 billion yen from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Monetary easing moves by major central banks, including the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy, are hurting lenders by driving down returns from loans and bond investments. ($1 = 102.4800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)