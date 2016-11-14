FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MUFG first-half profit slides as negative rates hurt loan business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 9 months ago

MUFG first-half profit slides as negative rates hurt loan business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported an 18.2 percent decline in its first-half profit, its first such fall in four years, hurt by the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy which has further squeezed loan margins.

Japan's largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 490.5 billion yen ($4.6 billion) for the April-September period, down from 599.3 billion yen a year earlier.

That compares with an average estimate of 436.8 billion yen from two analysts.

It also said it would buy up to 1.69 percent of its stock for as much as 100 billion yen.

For the full year, MUFG kept its forecast of 850 billion yen in net profit, below an average estimate of 894.1 billion yen drawn from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 16 analysts. ($1 = 107.6200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.