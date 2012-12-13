FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MUFG to pay $8.6 million in U.S. sanctions case
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

MUFG to pay $8.6 million in U.S. sanctions case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it will pay $8.6 million as a settlement for transactions that could be seen as violations of U.S. sanctions.

The Yomiuri daily said that MUFG’s core Mitsubishi UFJ Bank reported to U.S. officials that it found it had sent funds on behalf of customers to firms in Iran, Sudan, Myanmar and other countries on the U.S. sanctions list.

Standard Chartered Plc agreed to pay $327 million to resolve allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions, on top of a $340 million fine in August on Iranian sanctions .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.