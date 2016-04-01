FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-MUFG hires Zadil to boost Turkey push
April 1, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

MOVES-MUFG hires Zadil to boost Turkey push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has appointed Ayse Zadil as head of corporates and financial institutions at its Turkish business, leading the bank’s strategy to increase its presence there.

MUFG’s banking arm, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said on Friday Zadil will be responsible for business development and new client relationships for MUFG’s Turkish subsidiary, as well as leading its expansion strategy in Turkey.

Zadil will be based in Istanbul and report to Yasuo Asada, president of BTMU Turkey. She will work closely with Sebastien Rozes and Yoshitake Manabe, co-heads of corporate banking for EMEA.

Zadil joins from JP Morgan Chase where she was a managing director in Turkey. She was previously at Citigroup in Istanbul for more than a decade. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

