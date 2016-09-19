BRIEF-Carl Icahn says reduced Chesapeake position for tax planning purposes
* "Believe that over the last few years Doug Lawler and his team have done an admirable job, especially in light of the circumstances"
Sept 19 MUFG Union Bank N.A., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Lisa Roberts as head of private wealth management for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
In her new role, Roberts will be responsible for growing and managing a team of private wealth advisers serving high net worth clients in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, the company said.
Roberts, who has about 28 years of experience in wealth management, will be based in San Francisco.
Sept 19 Accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $9.3 million to settle charges that two of its former auditors got "too close to clients on a personal level" and broke rules aimed at ensuring reviews were impartial, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
Sept 19 Tesla Motors Inc said on Monday its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed because of shareholder lawsuits alleging board members breached their fiduciary duty, the latest hurdle to a $2.6 billion deal.