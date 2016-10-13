FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-MUFG Investor Services names Damian McAree executive director
October 13, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-MUFG Investor Services names Damian McAree executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - MUFG Investor Services, part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Damian McAree as executive director, business development, EMEA.

McAree joins from Capita Asset Services, where he was head of business development for its Irish and offshore fund service offering.

He has also held senior roles at PNC Global Investment Servicing, now part of BNY Mellon, HSBC Securities Services and PFPC International Ltd.

McAree will report to Marc Russell-Jones, managing director, regional head of business development. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
