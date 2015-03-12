Mulberry names non-exec director Andretta as new CEO

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British luxury handbag maker Mulberry named Thierry Andretta as its new chief executive on Thursday, appointing one of the current non-executive directors of the firm to take over from April 7.

Mulberry CEO Bruno Guillon quit almost a year ago after a turbulent two years that was marked by three profit warnings during an attempt to move upmarket that failed to pay off.

The company said Andretta had previously held a number of senior roles at brands including Lanvin, Moschino, the Gucci Group, LVMH Fashion Group and Céline. He was until recently the chief executive of Buccellati, the Italian luxury jewellery brand. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Pravin Char)