Mulberry warns on profit again

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British luxury handbag maker Mulberry said on Tuesday it expected full-year pretax profit to be significantly below expectations after a slump in first half trading.

The latest in a string of profit warnings, Mulberry said revenues for the six months to Sept. 30 had fallen 17 percent to 64.7 million pounds (104 million), with core UK retail sales down 9 percent due in part to lower levels of tourist shoppers.

Mulberry is changing to a lower-priced strategy after an ill-fated attempt to move upmarket took its toll on sales and profits. The firm said it remained confident it was taking the right steps to restore the business to growth.