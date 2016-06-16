FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Mulberry Group profit surges on expanded product range
June 16, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Britain's Mulberry Group profit surges on expanded product range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - British handbag maker Mulberry Group Plc posted a three-fold jump in full-year pretax profit as it could attract more customers with a more affordable product range.

Profit before tax rose to 6.2 million pounds ($8.8 million) for the year ended March 31, the company said on Thursday.

Mulberry, known for its classic leather bags, said full-year retail sales rose 8 percent to 118.7 million pounds, while total revenue rose 5 percent to 155.9 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7060 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
