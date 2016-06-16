Britain's Mulberry Group profit surges on expanded product range

June 16 (Reuters) - British handbag maker Mulberry Group Plc posted a three-fold jump in full-year pretax profit as it could attract more customers with a more affordable product range.

Profit before tax rose to 6.2 million pounds ($8.8 million) for the year ended March 31, the company said on Thursday.

Mulberry, known for its classic leather bags, said full-year retail sales rose 8 percent to 118.7 million pounds, while total revenue rose 5 percent to 155.9 million pounds.