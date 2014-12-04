FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mulberry sees signs of improvement after first half loss
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Mulberry sees signs of improvement after first half loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - British handbag maker Mulberry slumped to a first half loss as it counted the cost of an ill-fated push upmarket but said a return to its lower priced roots had seen sales rise more recently.

The firm, whose aspirations for a more exclusive luxury position led to three profit warnings this year, posted a loss of 1.1 million pounds ($1.72 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared to a pretax profit of 7.2 million pounds a year ago.

Sales in the period fell 17 percent but Mulberry said on Thursday new ranges of lower-priced bags had helped total retail sales rise 8 percent in the nine weeks to Nov. 29.- (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.