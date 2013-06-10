FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mulberry confirms Creative Director Hill to leave
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 10, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Mulberry confirms Creative Director Hill to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - British handbag maker Mulberry said Emma Hill, the creative director behind its hit Alexa and Del Rey bags, is to leave the firm.

Responding to press reports of her departure, Mulberry confirmed on Monday that the highly-regarded Hill had asked to leave the fashion firm, and she was in discussions over the timing of her exit.

Shares in the group fell on the news and were down 9 percent to 970 pence at 1037 GMT.

Mulberry, which has issued two profit warnings since October blaming slowing Asian demand and lower spending by tourists, will report its full-year results on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.