Mulberry finance chief to exit as management revamp continues
September 3, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Mulberry finance chief to exit as management revamp continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British handbag maker Mulberry , recovering after a disastrous few years of profit warnings, announced on Thursday that its finance chief Roger Mather is to resign, in a further change to its top management.

Mulberry, known for its classic leather bags, has spent the past year reconnecting with its roots in affordable luxury after an attempt to become more exclusive backfired, battering profits and prompting the exit of CEO Bruno Guillon in March 2014.

The company appointed Thierry Andretta as chief executive in April this year, having been led by Chairman Godfrey Davis in the interim, and brought in Johnny Coca as creative director in July.

Mulberry, in a statement, said Mather had notified the board on Thursday of his intention to resign. It did not give a reason.

Mather, who has been with Mulberry for eight years, will remain in his position until June next year in order to help with the transition to a successor. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Susan Fenton)

