BRIEF-Mulberry sees profit slightly ahead of expectations
April 9, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mulberry sees profit slightly ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc

* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2015 will be in line with expectations at £148 million (2014: £163 million)

* Full year growth in retail revenue of 1% has however been more than offset by previously announced decline in wholesale business

* A result of careful cost control, profit before exceptional items for year ended 31 march 2015 is expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

