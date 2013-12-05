FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mulberry continues expansion with Paris flagship store
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Mulberry continues expansion with Paris flagship store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British luxury fashion group Mulberry said it would open a new flagship store in Paris in 2014/15 as it posted a 28 percent fall in first half profit.

The Bayswater and Alexa handbags maker said on Thursday pretax profit for the six months to Sept 30 was 7.2 million pounds ($12 million), down from 10 million a year ago, as the firm invests in overseas expansion to help build a global profile, particularly around Asia.

First half revenue, over 80 percent of which currently comes from Europe, grew 2 percent to 78.1 million pounds, with retail revenue up 6 percent and wholesale sales down 5 percent.

The group said it was on track to open 15 new stores during 2013/14 and had would in 2014/15 open a flagship store on Paris’s Rue Saint-Honore street, a key tourist destination for luxury shoppers.

Retail revenue for the nine weeks to Nov. 30 was up 3 percent, the firm added, with international revenue up 49 percent. ($1 = 0.6119 British pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.