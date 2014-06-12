FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mulberry says like-for-like sales down 15 pct in 10 wks to June 7
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 12, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Mulberry says like-for-like sales down 15 pct in 10 wks to June 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - English luxury handbag maker Mulberry’s like-for-like retail sales fell 15 percent in the 10 weeks to June 7, it said on Thursday, after an ill-fated upmarket drive, now being reversed, took its toll on demand.

The brand, associated with its signature postman’s lock inspired by the catch on a English postman’s satchel, posted a pre-tax profit of 14 million pounds ($23.5 million) for its fiscal year to March 31, down from 26 million the previous year.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.