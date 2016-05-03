FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Capital buys Multibrands, has $250 mln to spend in 2016
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 3, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Gulf Capital buys Multibrands, has $250 mln to spend in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Gulf Capital has bought Saudi Arabian food and drinks distributor Multibrands and plans to spend around $250 million this year across mainly defensive sectors, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“We have a record deal flow and expect two or three more deals in 2016 and are looking at defensive sectors such as healthcare and business services, as well as energy,” Karim El Solh said.

“We are very optimistic as we have $1 billion in dry powder and today is the perfect time to be scouting [for deals] as there are more opportunities and valuations are coming down.”

Abu-Dhabi-based Gulf Capital bought Multibrands from Kuwaiti businessman Fozan al-Fozan for an undisclosed price.

With Multibrands, Gulf Capital, which manages more than 13 billion dirhams of assets, is seeking to tap into one of the largest and fastest growing non-oil sectors in Saudi Arabia. The food and beverage sector is expected to grow from around $56 billion currently to $83 billion by 2020, Gulf Capital estimated.

It is Gulf Capital’s second large food and beverage deal. In 2013, it bought Dubai-based Chef Middle East, an importer and distributor of food products.

Solh said more companies were turning to private equity for money because of tighter bank liquidity and tepid conditions in the market for initial public offerings in the region.

Low oil prices have reduced money flows into the economy, pushing up bank borrowing costs, while investor confidence in equity markets has been sapped by volatility.

Gulf Capital, one of the biggest private equity firms in the region, would use $1 billion it had raised over the last two years across its private equity and private debt funds to finance future investments. Solh said the company did not need to tap capital markets as it was sufficiently funded.

Gulf Capital had been considering an initial public offering, but any such move would likely not happen for at least two or three years until market conditions improved, Solh said.

Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.