FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global close to buying Polish cable operator Multimedia -newspaper
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Liberty Global close to buying Polish cable operator Multimedia -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Liberty Global, which owns Poland’s largest cable operator UPC, is close to agreeing a takeover of UPC’s local rival Multimedia in a deal that would create a business covering half of the Polish cable market, Puls Biznesu newspaper reported.

The business daily said that the two operators, which have a combined client base of 2.2 million subscribers and 2.2 billion zlotys ($574 million) in joint annual revenue, may have to spin off parts of their networks to gain approval from the Polish competition regulator.

UPC Polska declined to comment and a representative of Multimedia was not immediately available. ($1 = 3.8349 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.