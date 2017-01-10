FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil's Multiplan board oks capital rise of up to 600 mln reais - filing
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Multiplan board oks capital rise of up to 600 mln reais - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The board of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA, a Brazilian real estate company, approved a capital increase of up to 600 million reais ($187.7 million), according to a securities filing late Monday.

In the filing, the company said up to 10.2 million voting shares may be issued through a private placement, at a price of 58.50 apiece. The aim is to increase the company's capital structure vis-à-vis plans to grow through acquisitions and new developments, the filing said.

$1 = 3.1967 reais Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

