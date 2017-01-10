Brazil's Multiplan board oks capital rise of up to 600 mln reais - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The board of Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA, a Brazilian real estate company, approved a capital increase of up to 600 million reais ($187.7 million), according to a securities filing late Monday.

In the filing, the company said up to 10.2 million voting shares may be issued through a private placement, at a price of 58.50 apiece. The aim is to increase the company's capital structure vis-à-vis plans to grow through acquisitions and new developments, the filing said.