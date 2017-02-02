FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Multipolar received offers for stake in retailer - spokesman
February 2, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in 8 months

Indonesia's Multipolar received offers for stake in retailer - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Multipolar Tbk , which is controlled by the Riady family, has received offers from “several parties” for its stake in retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Multipolar owned 50.23 percent of Matahari Putra Prima as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Multipolar has not decided whether to sell its stake, its spokesman, Agus Arismunandar, said by telephone.

Major shareholders, including Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, are planning to sell their stake in Matahari Putra Prima in a deal that could value the company at as much as $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the process.

Temasek was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga)

