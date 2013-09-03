FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Mumias Sugar falls to $26 mln full-year loss
September 3, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Mumias Sugar falls to $26 mln full-year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Mumias Sugar fell to a 2.24 billion shilling ($25.6 million) pretax loss in the year through June after a 20 percent fall in revenue, but was confident of returning to profit soon, the company said on Tuesday.

“The global and regional sugar supply has increased, resulting in much lower selling prices which further (hit) ... turnover when coupled with low production,” Mumias said in a statement. “Cheap sugar imports also served to depress prices.” ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by David Holmes)

