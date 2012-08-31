FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mumias Sugar full-year profit down a third
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mumias Sugar full-year profit down a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

NAIROBI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kenyan group Mumias Sugar said full-year pretax profit fell a third to 1.76 billion shillings ($21 million), hurt by lower production.

The grower and miller of the sweetener said on Friday it produced 172,614 tonnes of sugar during the year to June, down 27 percent.

“The company is setting up additional cane-buying centres in its cane zone to enable easier sugar cane collection from the fields, minimise in-transit losses and reduce poaching of cane by its competitors,” Mumias said.

High prices propped up revenue, which edged down to 18.7 billion shillings from 18.8 billion in 2010/11.

Earnings per share rose 4 percent to 1.32 shillings, thanks to a tax credit, the company said. ($1 = 84.25 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.