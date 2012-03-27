FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain fund Mumtalakat's ex-head joins PineBridge as Mena CEO
March 27, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 6 years

Bahrain fund Mumtalakat's ex-head joins PineBridge as Mena CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Talal Al Zain has joined the $67 billion global investment firm PineBridge to head its Middle East and North Africa operations, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

Al Zain, who resigned from Mumtalakat last month after taking the helm at sovereign fund in 2008 having spent an 18-year stint at alternative asset manager Investcorp, will spearhead the expansion of PineBridge’s MENA presence.

Al Zain’s appointment at PineBridge will lead the investment firm’s push into the region’s equity and fixed income market as well as access to the oil wealth of the Gulf Cooperation Council, given its existing private equity capabilities in Istanbul, Turkey and distribution office in Dubai, UAE.

