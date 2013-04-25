FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re sees Q1 net profit of close to 1 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Munich Re sees Q1 net profit of close to 1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Munich Re said it expects to deliver first quarter net profit of close to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), putting it on course to reach its full-year profit target.

“We are aiming for a consolidated result of close to 3 billion euros” for the year, Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a statement released ahead of the reinsurer’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

“Following the good result for the first quarter, we are confident of being able to achieve our profit target,” he said.

Munich Re, the worlds’ biggest reinsurer, is due to publish first-quarter results on May 7.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.