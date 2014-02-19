FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court backs Munich airport expansion
February 19, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

German court backs Munich airport expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Munich court on Wednesday backed plans for a third runway at Germany’s second-biggest airport, which could help airlines clamouring for growth in Europe’s biggest economy to expand capacity.

Airport expansion is a major issue around the world as the interests of airlines and airport operators trying to meet growing demand for travel are pitted against those of people who live near airports and see their property values diminished by planes roaring overhead.

Munich residents voted against the third runway in Munich in 2012 in a major blow to airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Air Berlin, which had already been hit by a ban on night flights at Germany’s biggest airport in Frankfurt and delays to the opening of a new airport in Berlin.

The vote was only legally binding for one year but there is still opposition to an expansion.

“The ruling... gives Munich Airport a chance to cope with the growth in traffic that is forecast for the coming years,” its chief executive, Michael Kerkloh, said in a statement. The airport handled more than 38 million passengers last year. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)

