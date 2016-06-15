FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re mulls divestment of insurer Great Lakes Australia
June 15, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

Munich Re mulls divestment of insurer Great Lakes Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Munich Re is planning to divest its primary insurer Great Lakes Australia as it seeks to focus on its reinsurance business in Australia and New Zealand, the company said on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Australia currently has gross written premiums of only around 500 Australian dollars ($369) and Munich Re has come to the conclusion the insurer may thrive better under a different owner.

“To be successful in the competitive and consolidated Australian market environment, a critical size is indispensable,” Munich Re said in a statement.

$1 = 1.3556 Australian dollars Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon

