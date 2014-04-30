FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re sees Q1 net profit at around 900 mln eur
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Munich Re sees Q1 net profit at around 900 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects net profit to fall by around 7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, as low capital market interest rates continue to weigh on investment income.

Munich Re will report quarterly earnings on May 8.

“Net profit is likely to come in at around 900 million euros ($1.24 billion) in the first quarter,” Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in the text of a speech at the reinsurer’s annual shareholder meeting.

Von Bomhard reiterated Munich Re’s goal of earning 3 billion euros in net profit this year and repeated that the target was “ambitious” in the face of sinking yields on the reinsurer’s stock of fixed-income investments.

The world’s largest reinsurer posted net profit of 970 million euros in the first quarter of 2013 and 3.3 billion euros in the full year.

Munich Re has felt increasing price competition when annual reinsurance contracts with insurance company clients were renewed in April but has fared better than the overall market, von Bomhard said. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.