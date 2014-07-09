FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
June storm in Europe cost insurers $2.5 billion - Munich Re
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

June storm in Europe cost insurers $2.5 billion - Munich Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Storm “Ela”, which hit parts of western Europe in early June, is expected to cost insurers about 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion), reinsurer Munich Re said on Wednesday.

The world’s biggest reinsurer said in Germany alone insured losses from the storm came to 650 million euros.

Natural disasters of all types, from floods to blizzards in the United States, caused about $42 billion of economic losses in the first six months of the year, of which $17 billion were insured, Munich Re said in a review of natural catastrophes from January to June. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.