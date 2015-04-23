Munich Re says 2015 profit goal ambitious but realistic

MUNICH, April 23 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re said its goal of earning net profit of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros ($2.7-3.2 billion) this year is realistic, despite ongoing price pressures in reinsurance.

“We are aiming for a consolidated result of 2.5-3 billion euros in 2015,” Nikolaus von Bomhard said in the text of a speech to the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

“I think this is an ambitious but realistic target,” he added.

The world’s largest reinsurer is due to publish first quarter results on May 7 and von Bomhard gave no specifics of the figures in his speech.

“We are on the right track,” he said in reference to first-quarter performance.