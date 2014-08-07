FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Investments help Munich Re quarterly net profit jump
The quiet exit of Taser's top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser's top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
#Financials
August 7, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Investments help Munich Re quarterly net profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A surge in investment income helped reinsurer Munich Re post a 45 percent increase in net profit to 765 million euros ($1 billion) in the second quarter though the gain fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The world’s largest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 800 million euros, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed, up from 528 million in the year-earlier quarter.

“For the current financial year, Munich Re is continuing to aim for a profit of 3 billion euros,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
