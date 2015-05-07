FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tough reinsurance market keeps pressure on Munich Re
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tough reinsurance market keeps pressure on Munich Re

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net profit down 16 pct at 790 mln eur, poll 762 mln

* Damage claims lower than average, weak euro also helps

* Company sticks to FY target 2.5-3 bln eur net profit (Adds detail, executive comment)

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - A hard-fought reinsurance market and low interest rates kept up the pressure on German reinsurer Munich Re, which on Thursday reported a 16 percent drop in net profit to 790 million euros ($898 million).

The drop was less than the average expectation of 762 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages, thanks to lower than average damage claims and the strength of the dollar, which boosted the euro denominated results.

Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said he was satisfied with the first quarter and the company would stick with its target net profit range of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros in the full year.

“Investment has again been made more difficult by the expansive policies of the central banks,” Schneider said in a statement.

Ultra-low interest rates contributed to a 9 percent drop in Munich Re’s investment income in the quarter, while a long-running slide in market prices showed little sign of letting up.

“Munich Re expects the environment to remain competitive provided the market is not affected by major loss events,” the company said.

$1 = 0.8800 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.