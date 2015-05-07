UPDATE 1-Tough reinsurance market keeps pressure on Munich Re

* Q1 net profit down 16 pct at 790 mln eur, poll 762 mln

* Damage claims lower than average, weak euro also helps

* Company sticks to FY target 2.5-3 bln eur net profit (Adds detail, executive comment)

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - A hard-fought reinsurance market and low interest rates kept up the pressure on German reinsurer Munich Re, which on Thursday reported a 16 percent drop in net profit to 790 million euros ($898 million).

The drop was less than the average expectation of 762 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages, thanks to lower than average damage claims and the strength of the dollar, which boosted the euro denominated results.

Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said he was satisfied with the first quarter and the company would stick with its target net profit range of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros in the full year.

“Investment has again been made more difficult by the expansive policies of the central banks,” Schneider said in a statement.

Ultra-low interest rates contributed to a 9 percent drop in Munich Re’s investment income in the quarter, while a long-running slide in market prices showed little sign of letting up.

“Munich Re expects the environment to remain competitive provided the market is not affected by major loss events,” the company said.