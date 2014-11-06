Munich Re CFO says hard to match 2014 profit next year

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The highly competitive reinsurance market and falling reinsurance prices will make it tough for Munich Re to match this year’s expected net profit of over 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) in 2015, the company’s finance chief said on Thursday.

“It will be difficult to reach again the same level of around 3 billion euros,” Joerg Schneider told a conference call with journalists.

There are indications that the price declines are beginning to bottom out in certain areas but it is hard to give a reliable forecast for the outcome of talks with insurance companies to renew reinsurance contracts for 2015, he said.

“From today’s point of view, 2015 will be a bit more difficult than 2014,” Schneider said.

However, Munich Re is confident of being able to continue to raise its dividend, he said.

“We want to slightly raise our dividends but we don’t want to raise them so much that we can’t maintain them in a bad year,” he said.