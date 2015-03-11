FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re to take writedown on Hypo Alpe Adria in Q1 -CFO
March 11, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Munich Re to take writedown on Hypo Alpe Adria in Q1 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 11 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re said will take a writedown of at least 100 million euros ($105 million) on bonds from Hypo Alpe Adria’s bad bank Heta in the first quarter, hitting earnings by a double-digit million euro amount.

“We can’t say what the exact amount will be. It depends on market conditions and further developments,” Munich Re Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider told a news conference.

Hypo Alpe Adria grew from a sleepy lender to a regional power but hit trouble in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion, forcing Austria to nationalise it. It has cost taxpayers around 5.5 billion euros already.

Regulators this month took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a 7.6 billion euro hole in its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

