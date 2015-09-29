UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett cuts Munich Re stake to below 10 pct

* Stake falls to 9.7 percent from 12 percent

* Buffett saw reinsurance prospects turning gloomier

* Munich Re share down 1.6 percent, lags blue chips (Adds Munich Re CFO comment, details)

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett has cut his stake in German reinsurer Munich Re after warning earlier this year that prospects for the reinsurance industry had turned gloomier.

Buffett’s companies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National Indemnity Company cut their combined holding to 9.7 percent from around 12 percent previously, Munich Re said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether Buffett plans further reductions in his stake, which he built from less than 3 percent to more than 10 percent in 2010. In May, he told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that the reinsurance business was “unlikely to be as good as it was”.

“We are pleased that Warren Buffett has been a significant shareholder for many years,” Munich Re Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said, adding the reinsurer would ensure that its shareholders would continue to be spread over many countries and investor groups.

Munich Re’s share fell 1.6 percent to 164.70 euros by 1400 GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent decline in the DAX index of German blue chip companies. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)