Munich Re launches fresh 1 bln euro share buyback
March 16, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Munich Re launches fresh 1 bln euro share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 16 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of its own shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.

The buyback would amount to 5.4 million shares, or 3.2 percent of capital, based on the current price, the world’s biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Munich Re had already released preliminary results for 2015 on Feb. 4, including its proposed dividend of 8.25 euros per share, up from 7.75 euros paid for 2014.

The reinsurer expects net profit of between 2.3 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros in 2016, it said on Wednesday, down from 3.1 billion last year.

$1 = 0.9018 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

