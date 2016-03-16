UPDATE 1-Munich Re launches fresh 1 bln euro share buyback

* Buyback equivalent to 3.2 pct of share capital

* Sees net profit falling to 2.3-2.8 bln eur in 2016

* CEO says profit target is ambitious

* Shares indicated up 0.6 pct vs Dax up 0.1 pct (Adds CEO comment)

MUNICH, March 16 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of its own shares by late April 2017, part of its effort to return to shareholders capital that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are falling and keeping earnings under pressure.

The world’s biggest reinsurer said it expected net profit of between 2.3 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros this year, down from 3.1 billion last year.

“On account of continuing low interest rates and intensive competition in reinsurance, this is an ambitious target - especially because we cannot expect to see a repeat of the below-average expenditure for natural catastrophe claims that we had in 2015,” Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company announced on Tuesday that von Bomhard would relinquish the reinsurer’s helm to board member Joachim Wenning at the annual shareholder meeting in April next year.

Munich Re had already released preliminary results for 2015 on Feb. 4, including its proposed dividend of 8.25 euros per share, up from 7.75 euros paid for 2014.

The share buyback unveiled on Wednesday would amount to 5.4 million shares, or 3.2 percent of capital, based on the current price, Munich Re said.