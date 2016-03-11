FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re's von Bomhard won't renew contract as CEO-manager magazin
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Munich Re's von Bomhard won't renew contract as CEO-manager magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard will not seek to renew his position at the helm of the world’s largest reinsurer when his current contract expires at the end of the year, Germany’s manager magazin reported on Friday, citing company sources.

Von Bomhard’s replacement will come from the reinsurer’s management board, with a decision expected at a supervisory board meeting on Tuesday, the magazine said, adding that capital markets specialist Thomas Blunck was the front runner to succeed von Bomhard.

Munich Re declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.