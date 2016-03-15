Munich Re names Joachim Wenning as CEO from April 2017

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Munich Re has named Joachim Wenning to succeed Nikolaus von Bomhard as chief executive of the world’s largest reinsurer from April 27, 2017.

Von Bomhard, 12 years at the helm, will step down at next year’s annual meeting of shareholders on April 26, Munich Re said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wenning, who is 51, joined Munich Re in 1991 and has served on its board for the last seven years, with responsibility for life reinsurance business and human resources. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)