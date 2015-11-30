FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re CFO sees rising dividend, continued share buybacks
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Munich Re CFO sees rising dividend, continued share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Munich Re sees a slightly rising dividend and continued share buybacks ahead, its chief financial officer said in a presentation on Monday on new EU risk capital rules known as Solvency II.

“I have the strong expectation that the current level of distributions can be continued over the next couple of years, with a slightly increasing dividend and with a more-or-less reliable share buyback, as long as we do not see extreme, unexpected catastrophes,” Joerg Schneider said in reply to analysts’ questions.

The world’s largest reinsurer said it was well prepared for the Solvency II rules, which take effect on Jan. 1.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.