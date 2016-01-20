FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re investment arm rejects Heta bond buyback offer
January 20, 2016

Munich Re investment arm rejects Heta bond buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re’s investment arm on Wednesday rejected an offer by the Austrian province of Carinthia to buy back the senior bonds of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution at 75 percent of their nominal value with interest.

“In the interest of our clients, we reject the offer... and expect 100 percent repayment in conformity with the contract,” Munich Re’s investor unit MEAG said in a statement.

German insurers have agreed to join other creditors in blocking the proposed offer, the statement said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

